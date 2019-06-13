UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Says Received Distress Calls From Two Ships In Gulf Of Oman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

US navy says received distress calls from two ships in Gulf of Oman

The US Fifth Fleet said on Thursday that its vessels in the Middle East have received distress calls from two tankers reportedly under attack in the Gulf of Oman

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The US Fifth Fleet said on Thursday that its vessels in the middle East have received distress calls from two tankers reportedly under attack in the Gulf of Oman.

"We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman," said a statement from the Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

"US naval forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12 am. local time and a second one at 7:00 am," the statement said.

"US Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance."

Related Topics

Attack Oman Bahrain Middle East From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

36 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

36 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

36 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

41 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.