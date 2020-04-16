UrduPoint.com
US Navy Says Russian Su-35 Conducted High-Speed Maneuver In Front Of American Spy Plan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US Navy in a statement said a Russian Su-35 fighter jet conducted a high-speed maneuver in front of a US P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft during an intercept over the Mediterranean Sea.

"On April 15, 2020, a US P-8A Poseidon aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-35," the statement said on Wednesday.

"The interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-35 conducting a high-speed, inverted maneuver, 25 ft. directly in front of the mission aircraft, which put our pilots and crew at risk."

The statement said the intercept lasted approximately 42 minutes and that the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace.

The navy said the US aircraft was operating in accordance to international law and did not provoke the Russian aircraft.

