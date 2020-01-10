UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Says Russian Warship 'Aggressively Approached' USS Farragut In North Arabian Sea

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:59 PM

US Navy Says Russian Warship 'Aggressively Approached' USS Farragut in North Arabian Sea

US 5th Fleet said in a statement on Friday that a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached' the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Farragut in the North Arabian Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US 5th Fleet said in a statement on Friday that a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached' the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Farragut in the North Arabian Sea.

"On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Gov't Ready to Ensure Safety of Russian Citizens i ..

2 minutes ago

Over 62000 Thar children to be vaccinated during s ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Tokyo Agree to Hold Next Round of Strategi ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker to Hold Talks With Iran's ..

7 minutes ago

Argentine Authorities Plan to Repeal Decree Author ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish Military Jets Breach Greek Airspace Over A ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.