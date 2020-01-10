US Navy Says Russian Warship 'Aggressively Approached' USS Farragut in North Arabian Sea

US 5th Fleet said in a statement on Friday that a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached' the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Farragut in the North Arabian Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US 5th Fleet said in a statement on Friday that a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached' the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Farragut in the North Arabian Sea.

"On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship," the statement said.