US Navy Says Stopped Iran Attempt To Capture Unmanned Vessel In Persian Gulf

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The US Navy prevented an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ship from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operating in the Persian Gulf, the US Central Command Naval Forces said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022)

"While transiting international waters around 11 p.m. (local time), Aug. 29, US 5th Fleet observed IRGCN support ship Shahid Baziar towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) in an attempt to detain it. US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) was operating nearby and immediately responded. US 5th Fleet also launched an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, based in Bahrain," the statement said.

The US Navy's actions resulted in the IRGCN vessel disconnecting the towing line and departing the area, after which the US warships resumed operations without further incident, the statement added.

The unmanned surface vessel that Iran attempted to confiscate is equipped with sensors, radars, cameras and other data collection technologies, but they are available commercially and do not store sensitive or classified information, according to the statement.

