US Navy Says Tracking Russian Spy Ship Near Hawaii

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) has been tracking a Russian military ship believed to be collecting intelligence in the international waters near Hawaii, a military spokesman said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) has been tracking a Russian military ship believed to be collecting intelligence in the international waters near Hawaii, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

"US Indo-Pacific Command is monitoring the Russian vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii," INDOPACOM spokesman Maj.

Rob Martins told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser news website.

The Vishnya-class Kareliya ship has been lingering in the Hawaiian exclusive economic zone since at least Friday, according to the report. It is said to be based in the Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok.

The US Pacific Fleet reportedly spotted the ship in May west of Hawaii's fourth largest island Kauai, home to a US Pacific missile range facility. This led the navy to delay a planned missile test.