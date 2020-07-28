UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Says Watchful Of Iran's 'Reckless' Behavior After Anti-Aircraft Carrier Drills

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Navy Says Watchful of Iran's 'Reckless' Behavior After Anti-Aircraft Carrier Drills

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The US Navy is watchful of Iran's reckless and irresponsible behavior especially after Tehran engaged in drills simulating an attack on a mock aircraft carrier, US Fifth Fleet spokesperson Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the Iranian exercise involving attacking a mock-up of a vessel similar to a motionless aircraft carrier," Rebarich said. "We are always watchful of this type of irresponsible and reckless behavior by Iran in the vicinity of busy international waterways."

Rebarich said Iran's exercises took place while the US Navy is promoting maritime security in support of freedom of navigation.

"Iran conducts offensive exercises, attempting to intimidate and coerce," she said.

According to Iranian media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps is practicing offensive and defensive operations during the final phase of the Great Prophet 14 exercises, which involve Iran's navy and air force.

Rebarich said Iran's drills have not disrupted the operations conducted by the United States and its partners in the region and have no impact on the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters.

US Navy does not seek conflict but remains ready to defend itself, she added.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Tehran United States Commerce Media

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

1 hour ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

2 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

2 hours ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.