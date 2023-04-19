UrduPoint.com

US Navy Says Will Hold Final Ohio-Class Submarine Missile Demonstration Later This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Navy will conduct the final missile test for the Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine, Navy Strategic Systems Program Director Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe said during a congressional hearing.

"Later this year, the Navy will conduct the final demonstration and shakedown operation for an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine," Wolfe told the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Demonstration and shakedown operations are used to verify the readiness of weapons systems and the submarine crews that operate them.

Ohio-class submarines are set to be replaced with Columbia-class submarines in the coming years.

Modernizing the United States' sea-based strategic deterrence is a vital national security requirement, Wolfe said.

