US Navy Schedules Saturday Christening For Newest Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Christening of the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, the second Ford-class vessel will take place Saturday morning in the state of Virginia, the Navy announced in a press release.

"The advanced technology and warfighting capabilities this aircraft carrier brings to our global challenges will strengthen our allies and partners, extend our reach against potential adversaries, and further the global mission of our integrated naval force,'' acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said on Wednesday in the release.

The Kennedy is second aircraft carrier of the Ford class, and is slated to replace the Nimitz carrier when the ship is decommissioned, the release said.

The Ford class incorporates advances in technology, such as a new propulsion system, electric plant, Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), machinery control, radars and integrated warfare systems, the release added.

The Vessel was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport news Shipbuilding division in the state of Virginia, where the christening will take place, according to the release.

