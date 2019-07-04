UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy SEAL Sentenced To Reduction In Rank For Posing With Dead IS Prisoner - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Navy SEAL Sentenced to Reduction in Rank for Posing With Dead IS Prisoner - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) A military jury sentenced US Navy SEAL team leader Eddie Gallagher to a demotion in rank and reduced his pay for posing with a dead Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) prisoner, media reported on Wednesday.

The jury decided to reduce Gallagher's rank from E7 to E6 and sentence him to four months' confinement, NPR reported.

Gallagher is not expected to spend any time in custody after already serving 201 days, the report said.

As a result of the demotion, Gallagher's salary and pension will be reduced, but it is not clear at present by how much, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the same jury acquitted him of murdering the captive Islamic State fighter.

Related Topics

Dead Prisoner Russia Same Nepalese Rupee Media From

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

2 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

2 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

2 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.