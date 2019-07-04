US Navy SEAL Sentenced to Reduction in Rank for Posing With Dead IS Prisoner - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) A military jury sentenced US Navy SEAL team leader Eddie Gallagher to a demotion in rank and reduced his pay for posing with a dead Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) prisoner, media reported on Wednesday.

The jury decided to reduce Gallagher's rank from E7 to E6 and sentence him to four months' confinement, NPR reported.

Gallagher is not expected to spend any time in custody after already serving 201 days, the report said.

As a result of the demotion, Gallagher's salary and pension will be reduced, but it is not clear at present by how much, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the same jury acquitted him of murdering the captive Islamic State fighter.