US Navy Secretary Departing for Inaugural Trip to Indo-Pacific Region - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro will depart for his inaugural overseas trip to the Indo-Pacific to meet with senior officials across the region, the Navy said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro will depart for his inaugural overseas trip to the Indo-Pacific to meet with senior officials across the region, the Navy said on Thursday.

"Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, will depart on his first overseas trip Oct. 21 to visit Sailors, Marines and government leaders in the US Indo-Pacific area of responsibility," the Navy said in a statement.

Del Toro will meet with the leaders Japan, South Korea, Guam and Papua New Guinea to discuss the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and the importance of international defense partnerships, the statement said.

The announcement comes several weeks after the release of the Secretary's Strategic Guidance for the Department of the Navy, which includes his priorities on maintaining US maritime dominance and bolstering strategic partnerships to strengthen collaboration with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

"The Indo-Pacific region is a priority for the Department of Defense and the Department of Navy. To ensure US dominance against an evolving threat environment, we must be present, persistent and powerful in our integrated maritime strategy. We must invest in the health, readiness and capability of our fleet and strengthen relationships with our naval partners in the region," Del Toro said.