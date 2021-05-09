UrduPoint.com
US Navy Seizes Illicit Weapons Shipment In Arabian Sea - Fifth Fleet

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Navy Seizes Illicit Weapons Shipment in Arabian Sea - Fifth Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The USS Monterey has intercepted a massive shipment of illicit weapons that were being transited through the North Arabian Sea, the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy said.

"Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by guided-missile cruiser @USSMonterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7," the Fifth Fleet tweeted on Saturday posting a video showing the weaponry.

The original source and the intended destination of the illicit weapons shipment is under investigation.

According to the US Navy, the shipment included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers, as well as advanced optical sights.

More Stories From World

