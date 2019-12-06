US Navy Seizes Most Sophisticated Arms Cargo Since Yemen Conflict Started - Envoy

UrduPoint.com
Iranian military cargo intercepted last week off the coast of Yemen contained the most sophisticated weapons systems seized by the American Navy since the beginning of the conflict in the country and offers more proof of Tehran's contempt for the UN-imposed embargo, US Special Envoy Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Iranian military cargo intercepted last week off the coast of Yemen contained the most sophisticated weapons systems seized by the American Navy since the beginning of the conflict in the country and offers more proof of Tehran's contempt for the UN-imposed embargo, US Special Envoy Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"The seizure includes sophisticated weapons, sophisticated components of anti-ship cruise missiles, land attack cruise missiles, air defense missiles and antitank missiles," Hook said at the briefing. "The weapon components comprise the most sophisticated weapons seized by the US Navy to date during the Yemen conflict.

"

He confirmed that the cargo had been found during a flag verification boarding, performed on November 25 by a US warship in international waters off the coast of Yemen. Hook said that the weaponry was "evidently of Iranian origin" and the vessel was heading to Yemen to deliver it.

"This discovery is yet more proof of Iran's efforts to inflame conflicts in the region by proliferating deadly weapons to its proxies. This is also further evidence how Iran repeatedly violates UN arms embargo which has been in place for over a decade," Hook said.

He congratulated US Armed Forces and the US Coast Guard on the success of the mission.

