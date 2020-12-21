UrduPoint.com
US Navy Sends Nuclear Missile Submarine, Cruisers To Persian Gulf - CENTCOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Navy Sends Nuclear Missile Submarine, Cruisers to Persian Gulf - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Department of Defense has deployed a guided- missile-armed nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf as part of a task force that also includes two guided missile cruisers, US Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday.

"The nuclear-power Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea transited the Strait of Hormuz entering the Arabian Gulf [on] December 21," the announcement said.

The statement said that the submarine Georgia was operating according to international law within the US 5th Fleet area of operations.

"As an inherently flexible maneuver force, capable of supporting routine and contingency operations, Georgia's presence demonstrates the United States' commitment to regional partners and maritime security with a full spectrum of capabilities to remain ready to defend against any threat at any time," Naval Forces CENTCOM said.

