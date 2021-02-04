UrduPoint.com
US Navy Sends One Of Its Most Advanced Destroyers To Base In Japan - 7th Fleet

US Navy Sends One of Its Most Advanced Destroyers to Base in Japan - 7th Fleet

USS Rafael Peralta, one of the newest and most advanced guided-missile destroyers of the US navy, on Thursday arrived in its new deployed location at the US base in Japan's Yokosuka to join the navy's 7th fleet and strengthen security in the region, the fleet said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) USS Rafael Peralta, one of the newest and most advanced guided-missile destroyers of the US navy, on Thursday arrived in its new deployed location at the US base in Japan's Yokosuka to join the navy's 7th fleet and strengthen security in the region, the fleet said.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) arrived Feb. 4, to its new forward deployed location in Yokosuka, Japan. The forward presence of Rafael Peralta enhances the national security of the United States and allies and partners, and improves its ability to protect strategic interests," the 7th fleet said in a statement.

According to the press release, the "security environment" in the Indo-Pacific region requires the US to deploy "the most capable ships."

The 7th fleet added that Washington values Tokyo's contributions to peace, stability and long-term security in the region.

Rafael Peralta is able to deploy 2 MH-60 variant helicopters and has improved ballistic missile defense, surface and anti-air warfare capabilities than its predecessors, the 7th fleet said.

