US Navy Sets Goal of 100% COVID-19 Vaccinations of Crews on All Ships - Chief

The US Navy, with over a third of sailors now vaccinated against COVID-19, wants to deploy ships with entire crews inoculated against the potentially deadly disease, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US Navy, with over a third of sailors now vaccinated against COVID-19, wants to deploy ships with entire crews inoculated against the potentially deadly disease, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said on Wednesday.

"Right now about 35 percent of the force is vaccinated.

As soon as we get those doses, we are putting it into arms as quickly as we can," Gilday told reporters in a virtual interview conducted by the Center for New American Security. "I'd like to get every ship underway with 100 percent immunized crews."

Gilday added that some deployed ships now underway can boast vaccination rates of up to 98 percent.

For now, the Navy has achieved a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than a quarter of 1 percent, primarily by using mitigation measures such as facemasks and social distancing, Gilday said.