UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Sets Goal Of 100% COVID-19 Vaccinations Of Crews On All Ships - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

US Navy Sets Goal of 100% COVID-19 Vaccinations of Crews on All Ships - Chief

The US Navy, with over a third of sailors now vaccinated against COVID-19, wants to deploy ships with entire crews inoculated against the potentially deadly disease, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US Navy, with over a third of sailors now vaccinated against COVID-19, wants to deploy ships with entire crews inoculated against the potentially deadly disease, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said on Wednesday.

"Right now about 35 percent of the force is vaccinated.

As soon as we get those doses, we are putting it into arms as quickly as we can," Gilday told reporters in a virtual interview conducted by the Center for New American Security. "I'd like to get every ship underway with 100 percent immunized crews."

Gilday added that some deployed ships now underway can boast vaccination rates of up to 98 percent.

For now, the Navy has achieved a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than a quarter of 1 percent, primarily by using mitigation measures such as facemasks and social distancing, Gilday said.

Recent Stories

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago

SMEs need self-reliance on e-commerce: S.M. Naveed ..

3 minutes ago

Jordan king says palace crisis 'is over'

3 minutes ago

UK panel urges alternatives to AZ jab for under-30 ..

3 minutes ago

Camon 17 became official by TECNO; the Flagship ph ..

20 minutes ago

Dr Sania visits Holy Family Hospital

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.