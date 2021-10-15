US Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) American sailors who fail to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and lack an approved or pending exemption will be discharged under a timeline announced by the Navy on Thursday.

In a press release, the Navy sets a deadline for all active duty sailors to be fully vaccinated by November 28, while those in the selected reserve have until December 28.

"This deadline makes Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 the final days active and selected reserve, respectively, can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine, and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination," the release said.

Officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles who miss the deadline will be notified in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved, the release added.

Sailors discharged only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, a type of discharge that can result in the loss of some veterans' benefits, according to the release.