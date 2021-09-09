UrduPoint.com

US Navy Sets Up Gulf Drone Task Force Amid Iran Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:37 PM

US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran tensions

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet said Thursday it launched a new task force in the Gulf incorporating drones and artificial intelligence following maritime attacks blamed on Iran

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The US Navy's Fifth Fleet said Thursday it launched a new task force in the Gulf incorporating drones and artificial intelligence following maritime attacks blamed on Iran.

A statement by the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said the task force would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

"The bottom line on why we're doing this is so that we can develop and integrate unmanned systems and AI as a means to do two things," NAVCENT commander Brad Cooper said.

Related Topics

Iran

Recent Stories

IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From ..

IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From Fukushima Daiichi May Occur B ..

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, sta ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi ..

28 seconds ago
 Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax ..

Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax Revamp Efforts - US Treasury

34 seconds ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drones

22 minutes ago
 Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingl ..

Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingly

20 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable ..

GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable: Minister

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.