US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran tensions

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The US Navy's Fifth Fleet said Thursday it launched a new task force in the Gulf incorporating drones and artificial intelligence following maritime attacks blamed on Iran.

A statement by the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said the task force would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

"The bottom line on why we're doing this is so that we can develop and integrate unmanned systems and AI as a means to do two things," NAVCENT commander Brad Cooper said.