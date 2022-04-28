US Navy Staying Out of Black Sea to Avoid Escalation - Chief of Naval Operations

The US Navy is keeping its warships out of the Black Sea for the present to avoid any escalation with Russia during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The US Navy is keeping its warships out of the Black Sea for the present to avoid any escalation with Russia during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said on Thursday.

"For the time being we are going to stay out of the Black Sea ...from an escalatory point of view," Gilday told a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) podcast.

US President Joe Biden, he added, does not want the US or NATO to get involved in a war.