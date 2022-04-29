UrduPoint.com

US Navy Staying Out Of Black Sea To Avoid Escalation - Chief Of Naval Operations

Published April 29, 2022

US Navy Staying Out of Black Sea to Avoid Escalation - Chief of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The US Navy is keeping its warships out of the Black Sea for the present to avoid any escalation with Russia during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said on Thursday.

"For the time being we are going to stay out of the Black Sea...

from an escalatory point of view," Gilday told a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) podcast.

US President Joe Biden, he added, does not want the US or NATO to get involved in a war.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden asked the US Congress for $33 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, including $20.6 billion for security assistance.

However at a White House event, Biden also said that the idea the United States was trying to wage a larger proxy war in Ukraine was not true.

