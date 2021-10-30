US Navy Successfully Conducts 2nd Test of Hypersonic Booster Motor - Chief of Information

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US navy has successfully tested a booster rocket motor as part of the ongoing development of its offensive hypersonic strike capability, the navy chief of Information said in a press release on Friday.

"The Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) successfully conducted a second test of the First Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) on October 28, 2021, in Promontory, Utah, as part of the development of the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)," the release said.