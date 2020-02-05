US Navy Successfully Tests 2 Unmanned EA-18G Growler Aircraft - Boeing

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US Navy has successfully test-flown two unmanned E/A-18 Growler electronic warfare aircraft from a third piloted one, manufacturer Boeing said in a press release.

"Boeing and the US Navy successfully flew two autonomously controlled EA-18G Growlers at Naval Air Station Patuxent River as unmanned air systems using a third Growler as a mission controller for the other two," the release said on Tuesday.

The test was carried out during the Navy Warfare Development Command's annual fleet experiment (FLEX) exercises to try out new technology designed to allow both F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers to undertake combat missions with unmanned systems, Boeing said.

The exercise consisted of four flights during which 21 demonstration missions were completed, Boeing said.

The Boeing EA-18G Growler is an US-based electronic warfare aircraft, a specialized version of the two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet. It can fly at speeds of up to 1,180 miles per hour, according to published reports.

