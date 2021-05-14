US Navy Takes Stennis Aircraft Carrier Out of Commission Next 4 Years for Overhaul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The John C. Stennis aircraft carrier will be off-line for the next four years during a major overhaul and upgrade, the Navy said on Thursday.

"The overhaul of the ship from the keel up is a massive combined effort between the ship's crew, Newport news Shipbuilding (NNS) and other contractors. Their collective work will prepare the ship for the second half of its 50 year service life," a Navy press release said.

The 4-year Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) maintenance period began last month with the ship's consignment to NNS, the release said.

The RCOH procedure typically takes place at the 25-year mark - the halfway point in a carrier's life span, the release added.

The process involves disassembly and replacement of surfaces and structures, and replacement of, or repairs to, complex machinery and systems. Essentially, the ship is gutted, rebuilt, and modernized, according to the release.