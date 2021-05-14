UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Takes Stennis Aircraft Carrier Out Of Commission Next 4 Years For Overhaul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Navy Takes Stennis Aircraft Carrier Out of Commission Next 4 Years for Overhaul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The John C. Stennis aircraft carrier will be off-line for the next four years during a major overhaul and upgrade, the Navy said on Thursday.

"The overhaul of the ship from the keel up is a massive combined effort between the ship's crew, Newport news Shipbuilding (NNS) and other contractors. Their collective work will prepare the ship for the second half of its 50 year service life," a Navy press release said.

The 4-year Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) maintenance period began last month with the ship's consignment to NNS, the release said.

The RCOH procedure typically takes place at the 25-year mark - the halfway point in a carrier's life span, the release added.

The process involves disassembly and replacement of surfaces and structures, and replacement of, or repairs to, complex machinery and systems. Essentially, the ship is gutted, rebuilt, and modernized, according to the release.

Related Topics

Newport From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

33 minutes ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

33 minutes ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

6 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.