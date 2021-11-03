UrduPoint.com

US Navy Tanker Joins NATO Partners For Operations At Black Sea - Naval Forces

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

US Navy Tanker Joins NATO Partners for Operations at Black Sea - Naval Forces

The United States replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall is heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall is heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

"Replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with our NATO allies and partners in the region," the Sixth Fleet wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the US Sixth Fleet said that command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, for a scheduled port visit, after which it "will join USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea to further enhance collaboration between US and NATO forces at sea.

"

Earlier, the US navy announced that the headquarters of the US Sixth Fleet and NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces were starting operations in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance US national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Europe Turkey Twitter Visit Naples Istanbul Italy United States

Recent Stories

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 year ..

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 years of creativity

9 seconds ago
 Officers training college to be activated soon: Dh ..

Officers training college to be activated soon: Dharejo

3 minutes ago
 Guptill's 93 steers New Zealand to 172-5 against S ..

Guptill's 93 steers New Zealand to 172-5 against Scotland

3 minutes ago
 Top US General Says 'Nothing Overtly Aggressive' i ..

Top US General Says 'Nothing Overtly Aggressive' in Russian Troop Movement Near ..

3 minutes ago
 Energy Security in Germany Remains on High Level - ..

Energy Security in Germany Remains on High Level - Economy Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov, African Union Commission Chairman to Meet ..

Lavrov, African Union Commission Chairman to Meet on November 16- Russian Foreig ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.