US Navy Tanker Joins NATO Partners for Operations at Black Sea - Naval Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall is heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

"Replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with our NATO allies and partners in the region," the Sixth Fleet wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the US Sixth Fleet said that command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, for a scheduled port visit, after which it "will join USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea to further enhance collaboration between US and NATO forces at sea.

Earlier, the US navy announced that the headquarters of the US Sixth Fleet and NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces were starting operations in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance US national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.