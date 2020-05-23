US Navy Tests High-Energy Solid Laser - Pacific Fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US Navy has carried out a demonstration of its new high-energy solid laser system by disabling a drone, the Pacific Fleet announced.

"Amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland successfully disabled an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a Solid State Laser - Technology Maturation Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) MK 2 MOD 0 on May 16," the Pacific Fleet said in a news release on Friday.

The test was the first system level implementation of a high-energy class solid laser, the Pacific Fleet said.

"LWSD is a high-energy laser weapon system demonstrator developed by the Office of Naval Research and installed on Portland for an at-sea demonstration," the release continued.

The laser system was developed by Northrup Grumman, with full System and Ship Integration and Testing led by NSWC Dahlgren and Port Hueneme, the Pacific Fleet said.