UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Tests High-Energy Solid Laser - Pacific Fleet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Navy Tests High-Energy Solid Laser - Pacific Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US Navy has carried out a demonstration of its new high-energy solid laser system by disabling a drone, the Pacific Fleet announced.

"Amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland successfully disabled an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a Solid State Laser - Technology Maturation Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) MK 2 MOD 0 on May 16," the Pacific Fleet said in a news release on Friday.

The test was the first system level implementation of a high-energy class solid laser, the Pacific Fleet said.

"LWSD is a high-energy laser weapon system demonstrator developed by the Office of Naval Research and installed on Portland for an at-sea demonstration," the release continued.

The laser system was developed by Northrup Grumman, with full System and Ship Integration and Testing led by NSWC Dahlgren and Port Hueneme, the Pacific Fleet said.

Related Topics

Drone Technology Vehicle Portland May Weapon

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Quartet Meets by Video in Bid to End I ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.