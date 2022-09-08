UrduPoint.com

US Navy Tests LITENING Targeting Pod On F/A-18 Super Hornet Jets - Northrop Grumman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 02:50 AM

US Navy Tests LITENING Targeting Pod on F/A-18 Super Hornet Jets - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US Navy has successfully carried out its first flights with the new LITENING targeting pod on its F/A-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft, Northrop Grumman, which makes the pod, announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation's LITENING advanced targeting pod has successfully completed its first test flights on the US Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet," the release said on Wednesday. "The Navy selected LITENING to replace the legacy targeting pods on the F/A-18 fleet in early 2022.

"

A senior Northrrop Grumman executive welcomed the results of the test, the release said.

"This first flight demonstrated LITENING's ability to rapidly add modern, upgradeable mission capabilities to the Super Hornet," Northrop Grumman Vice President for Navigation, Targeting and Survivability James Conroy said in the release.

During the flight, US Navy pilots carried out maneuvers and operations comparable to combat missions, including ground moving target tracking, air-to-air tracking and target designation, the release said.

