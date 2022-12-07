UrduPoint.com

US Navy To Accept More Recruits With Lower Aptitudes Amid Personnel Crisis - Reports

December 07, 2022

US Navy to Accept More Recruits With Lower Aptitudes Amid Personnel Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US Navy will now be accepting more recruits with lower aptitudes as the recruitment crisis deepens, Military.com reported.

"As we continue to navigate a challenging recruiting environment, changing the AFQT (Armed Forces Qualification Test) requirement removes a potential barrier to enlistment, allowing us to widen the pool of potential recruits and creating opportunities for personnel who wish to serve," Cmdr. David Benham, spokesperson for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, was quoted by the news outlet on Monday as saying.

As per the new established recruitment guidelines, the US Navy will be able to enlist 7,500 new recruits amongst applicants with high school diplomas scoring between 10-30% on the AFQT, the report said.

This year, about 20% of the entire recruitment pool for the Navy may be made of elements from the lowest aptitudes category, according to the report.

As there may be some concerns regarding the pool "quality," Benham said that all potential candidates will still have to meet the recruitment requirements.

Furthermore, even though the new guidelines open the door to a bigger recruitment pool, this is not meant to be a permanent solution, nor the "cure" to issues regarding Navy enlistment, the report continued.

The US military faces serious challenges in its recruitment goals, falling short 15,000 of its enlistment goals for 2022. Pandemic restrictions, including the COVID-19 vaccination mandates, have contributed to the problem.

