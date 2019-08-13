UrduPoint.com
US Navy To Buy Six More Sikorsky Helicopters - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The US Navy is purchasing six additional Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $107,353,729... for six CH-53K low-rate initial production lot 4 aircraft," the release said on Monday.

However, the H-53K, widely billed as the US's next-generation heavy lift military helicopter, is suffering from more than 1,000 present or forecast "mission-impacting technical issues" that could delay the program up to eight months, Pentagon analysts warned in a program review in April.

The US armed forces plan to buy at least 200 CH-53Ks and the cost of the total program was estimated near $25 billion in fiscal year 2015, but this figure has since climbed to $31 billion with more increases anticipated.

