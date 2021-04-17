UrduPoint.com
US Navy To Continue Routine Operations In Black Sea - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Navy to Continue Routine Operations in Black Sea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The US will continue to routinely operate in the Black Sea though it currently does not have its warships there, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

He refused to confirm or deny reports that the Pentagon has recently canceled the deployment of two destroyers on the Black Sea not to exacerbate tensions with Russia.

He added that currently there are no US naval assets in the Black Sea.

"We don't talk about maritime operational movements in and out of specific choke points. We have routinely operated - naval warships - in the Black Sea and that will continue," Kirby said during a briefing.

