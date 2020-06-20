US Navy to Reassign Captain of Coronavirus-Stricken Carrier - Chief of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The US Navy will not reinstate the former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain Brett Crozier due to his poor response to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier, the chief of naval operations told reporters on Friday.

Crozier was relieved of command of the aircraft carrier on April 3 after making a public plea for help with an outbreak of COVID-19 on board the aircraft carrier.

"I will not reassign Captain Brett Crozier as the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, nor will he be eligible for future command," Navy Adm. Michael Gilday said. "Captain Crozier will be reassigned."