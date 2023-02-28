UrduPoint.com

US Navy Used COVID-19 Crisis To Boost IT Networks Use, Resiliency - Information Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The US Navy has leveraged its information technology resources during the multi-year COVID-19 pandemic to develop a far more widespread and deeper network of virtual network for training and communications to provide unprecedented flexibility and new operational capabilities, Navy Chief Information Officer Aaron Weis said on Monday.

"The pandemic was a catalyst: We can do things we couldn't do before," Weis said. "With hybrid work, the tech stack is still deploying. ... We are deploying this across the Navy Reserve.

This is a game changer for reservists."

Naval Information Forces Commander Kelly Aeschenbach agreed that since the pandemic, the US IT networks had become far more resilient, flexible, robust and far reaching.

"It gives us much more flexibility in how we raise the capability of the whole force. Now we have the ability to deliver training on site," she said. "We can bring up a group (online) worldwide and exchange information."

The Navy is continuing to develop remote capability across integrated networks, Aeshenbach added.

