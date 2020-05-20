UrduPoint.com
US Navy Warns Vessels In Persian Gulf To Stay Away From Its Ships - Navigational Warning

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Navy Warns Vessels in Persian Gulf to Stay Away from Its Ships - Navigational Warning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Vessels in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea have been warned to maintain a minimal 100-meter distance from US military ships, the United States Navy said in navigational warning on Tuesday.

"Due to recent events, in order to enhance safety, minimize ambiguity, and reduce opportunities for miscalculation, all vessels are advised to maintain a safe distance of at least 100 meters from US naval vessels in international waters/straits," the navigation warning for the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Persian Gulf said.

All armed vessels entering the 100-meter radius could be perceived as a threat and subject to "defensive measures," the warning said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

