US Navy Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Two US Navy ships are passing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, in what is the first such naval operation since US-China tensions escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Reuters reports citing US officials.

The US naval operation, which involves cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam, is still underway, the three officials said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi's visit to the island on August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, which triggered yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near Taiwan.