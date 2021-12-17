US Navy Will Not Close Jet Fuel Storage Facility That Contaminated Water on Base - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The US Navy will not close a jet fuel storage facility that leaked into the water service system of a military base in Hawaii, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a Navy official.

The report said on Thursday that the US Navy committee responsible for overseeing the incident decided not to close the World War II-era storage facility on Hawaii's Oahu island.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this week that the leak of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam forced more than 3,000 military personnel and their families to leave their military housing to live temporarily in hotels.

Rear Adm. Blake Converse has said Navy officials believe the contamination occurred on November 20 when 14,000 gallons (52,995 liters) of jet fuel spilled at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Since then, people have complained about foul-smelling water and suffering cramps or vomiting after they drank it.