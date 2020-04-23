WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he ordered the Navy "to shoot out of the water" Iranian gunboats if they attempt to harass American ships.

"We are covered a hundred percent, we don't want their gunboats surrounding our boats," Trump said at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

"If they do... that's putting our ships, our great crews and sailors in danger. We are not going to let that happen. And we will, we will shoot them out of the water."

On Thursday, Trump said via Twitter that he has directed the US Navy to attack and destroy any Iranian gunboats that approach and intimidate US warships at sea.