MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The US Navy Sixth Fleet's flagship Mount Whitney has begun transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after ending operations and drills with NATO allies, the fleet said on Monday.

"The U.S.

Sixth Fleet flagship #USSMountWhitney, with embarked SIXTHFLT and @STRIKFORNATO staffs, began its southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after concluding maritime operations and exercises alongside @NATO allies and partners, Nov. 15," the fleet tweeted.