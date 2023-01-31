UrduPoint.com

US Navy's Ship Operating Costs At Sea Soared By $2.5Bln Over Past Decade - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:38 PM

US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2.5Bln Over Past Decade - Report

The US Navy's total operation and sustainment (O&S) costs have increased by about $2.5 billion over the past decade from fiscal years 2011 to 2020 for ten ship classes, the Government Accountability Office (IGAO) said in a new report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The US Navy's total operation and sustainment (O&S) costs have increased by about $2.5 billion over the past decade from fiscal years 2011 to 2020 for ten ship classes, the Government Accountability Office (IGAO) said in a new report on Tuesday.

"Total O&S costs increased by about $2.5 billion from fiscal years 2011 (to) 2020 for the ten ship classes GAO examined, including a $1.2 billion increase in maintenance costs," the report said. "Collectively, the number of steaming hours for the ships declined over the timeframe."

The GAO reviewed key sustainment metrics for ten ship classes and found that from fiscal years 2011 through 2021, they faced persistent and worsening sustainment challenges, the report said.

"Specifically, the number of maintenance cannibalizations (working parts removed and reused elsewhere due to parts shortages), casualty reports (reports of events that impair ships' ability to do a Primary mission), and days of maintenance delay (days beyond the scheduled end date for depot maintenance) have each increased," the report said.

Steaming hours (the number of hours a ship is generally in an operating or training status) have decreased and the Navy is not fully or accurately tracking other key metrics such as operational availability and materiel availability, the GAO added.

Related Topics

Gao 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akr ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram meets PITB experts

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set fo ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set for Xi's Visit to Russia

5 minutes ago
 Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Supp ..

Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Support to IS - Justice Dept.

5 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' ..

McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' With Biden on US Debt Ceiling

5 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

30 minutes ago
 ECP's decision on Chaudhary Shujaat victory for ju ..

ECP's decision on Chaudhary Shujaat victory for justice: MNA Farrukh Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.