US NDAA Bans Funds From Being Used To Recognize New Territories Within Russia - Document

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to ban funds from being used to recognize Crimea, the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic within Russia, according to the released document.

"(a) PROHIBITION.”None of the funds authorized to be appropriated by this Act or otherwise made available for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Defense may be obligated or expended to implement any activity that recognizes the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over territory internationally recognized to be the sovereign territory of Ukraine, including Crimea and the territory Russia claims to have annexed in Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzia Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, and Luhansk Oblast," the text of the document read.

The document added that the US Secretary of Defense "may waive the prohibition" if he "determines that the waiver is in the national security interest of the United States" and "on the date on which the waiver is invoked, submits a notification of the waiver and a justification of the reason for seeking the waiver" to both House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

