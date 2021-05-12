UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nearing Point Of Turning Around COVID-19 With High Vaccination Rate - Fauci

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Nearing Point of Turning Around COVID-19 With High Vaccination Rate - Fauci

The United States is nearing the point of a turnaround in its battle with the novel coronavirus with its rapidly expanding vaccination rate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is nearing the point of a turnaround in its battle with the novel coronavirus with its rapidly expanding vaccination rate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"I believe that we are about at that critical turning point when we get a certain percentage" of vaccinations versus cases," Fauci said. "We don't know exactly what it is but it (is) clearly the majority of individuals in the country getting vaccinated to see a sharp turning point ... in cases."

The United States has administered 262 million doses of coronavirus vaccines so far, immunizing 116 million Americans or 35.

2 percent of the population.

Fauci described Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4 as being "attainable." However, if the vaccination drive slowed and the virus was left to its own devices, it will continue to surge, he said.

"Based on experience, thus far in this country and globally. I feel confident that if we continue to vaccinate people at the rate that we're doing, we will very soon have a situation where we will have so few infections in this country that we will begin to return to the normalcy that all of us desire so much," Fauci added.

Related Topics

Hearing United States July All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.