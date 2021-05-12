US Nearing Point of Turning Around COVID-19 With High Vaccination Rate - Fauci

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is nearing the point of a turnaround in its battle with the novel coronavirus with its rapidly expanding vaccination rate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"I believe that we are about at that critical turning point when we get a certain percentage" of vaccinations versus cases," Fauci said. "We don't know exactly what it is but it (is) clearly the majority of individuals in the country getting vaccinated to see a sharp turning point ... in cases."

The United States has administered 262 million doses of coronavirus vaccines so far, immunizing 116 million Americans or 35.

2 percent of the population.

Fauci described Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4 as being "attainable." However, if the vaccination drive slowed and the virus was left to its own devices, it will continue to surge, he said.

"Based on experience, thus far in this country and globally. I feel confident that if we continue to vaccinate people at the rate that we're doing, we will very soon have a situation where we will have so few infections in this country that we will begin to return to the normalcy that all of us desire so much," Fauci added.