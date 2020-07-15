UrduPoint.com
US Need Russia's Support To Achieve Reconciliation In Afghanistan - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

US Need Russia's Support to Achieve Reconciliation in Afghanistan - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United States needs the support of Russia in the efforts to achieve reconciliation in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I made clear to the Russians, we need their support in that effort as well," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State acknowledged his frequent conversations with Russian officials about the situation in, and the future of Afghanistan.

"We made clear to our Russian counterparts that we have to work together to get a more sovereign, more independent peaceful Afghanistan," Pompeo said.

The whole world, including Russia, China and the United States, needs stability in Afghanistan, Pompeo added.

