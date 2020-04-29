UrduPoint.com
US Needs A Leader Like Joe Biden, Says Hillary Clinton

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:22 PM

The former first lady and Secretary of the State has endorsed Biden for his nomination as the next Presidential candidate for upcoming US elections.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic Presidential candidate, endorsed Joe Biden’s name for the President of the United States here on Wednesday.

Hillary said that Biden is a leader which the United States needed during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

“I just endorse Joe Biden as the next President of the United States,” said Clinton while sharing her views in a live video conference with the former vice-president.

“It is my wish that you should have been president now,” she said. Hillary lost elections to Donald J. Trump in 2016.

She went on to say that Joe Biden devoted himself to serve the states and that moment just arrived.

“It was an honor for me to work with him,” said the former first lady and secretary of the State, adding that this was the right moment when they needed a leader like Joe Biden.

She also targeted Trump during her live chat, saying that it would mean so much to all of them if they had a real leader not just that one who only played on TVs.

According to American media reports, Trump is the next expected opponent candidate of Joe Biden.

She endorsed bidden saying: “Imagine what the difference it would be right now if we had a president who believed in Science over fiction and brought all of us together,”.

The US elections have been pushed back to August next year instead of November this year due to current Coronavirus pandemic while Biden who is presumptive Democratic nominee and officially has yet to be nominated to face Trump.

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Barack have endorsed Joe Biden for his nomination as the next presidential candidate.

