UrduPoint.com

US Needs About 1% More In Interest Rate Hikes To Achieve Federal Reserve Target - Kashkari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 11:25 PM

US Needs About 1% More in Interest Rate Hikes to Achieve Federal Reserve Target - Kashkari

US interest rates need to rise about 1% more to achieve the Federal Reserve's target for fighting inflation, the central bank's head for the Minneapolis region, Neel Kashkari, said in an essay on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US interest rates need to rise about 1% more to achieve the Federal Reserve's target for fighting inflation, the central bank's head for the Minneapolis region, Neel Kashkari, said in an essay on Wednesday.

"While I believe it is too soon to definitively declare that inflation has peaked, we are seeing increasing evidence that it may have," Kashkari said in the essay published by the Wall Street Journal. "In my view, however, it will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation has peaked."

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace of in nine months after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June.

The drop came after consecutive interest rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December. Prior to that, rates peaked at 25 basis points, as the US central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Despite the monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per year level preferred by the Fed, which has vowed to bring price pressures back to its target.

"It is appropriate to continue interest rate hikes at least at the next few meetings until we are confident that inflation has peaked," Kashkari said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings of the Fed that decide on interest rates. "The Fed must avoid cutting rates prematurely and causing inflation to spike again, as this would be a costly mistake."

If inflation has indeed peaked, economists say the Fed might raise rates by just 25 basis points at its next FOMC meeting in February - as opposed to the four jumbo-sized increases of 75 basis points carried out between June and November.

Still, if the central bank were to achieve the 5.4% rate level suggested by Kashkari, it may need to do as many as four 25-basis point hikes this year, as rates currently hover at between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Kashkari cautioned as well that rates could ultimately go higher than 5.4%, depending on how the battle against inflation went. "In this stage, any indication of slow progress in lowering inflation will necessitate raising policy rates potentially significantly."

Only when inflation was well on its way to its 2% target can the Fed consider cutting rates, he added.

Related Topics

Bank Progress Price Minneapolis February March May June October November December 2020 Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Somali Defence Minister

Al Bowardi receives Somali Defence Minister

14 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

20 minutes ago
 Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' A ..

Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' Al-Aqsa visit

20 minutes ago
 Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new s ..

Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new speaker

20 minutes ago
 WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid C ..

WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid COVID-19 Surge

20 minutes ago
 Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Ille ..

Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Illegally Selling Body Parts - Jus ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.