US Needs About 1% More in Interest Rate Hikes to Achieve Federal Reserve Target - Kashkari

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US interest rates need to rise about 1% more to achieve the Federal Reserve's target for fighting inflation, the central bank's head for the Minneapolis region, Neel Kashkari, said in an essay on Wednesday.

"While I believe it is too soon to definitively declare that inflation has peaked, we are seeing increasing evidence that it may have," Kashkari said in the essay published by the Wall Street Journal. "In my view, however, it will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation has peaked."

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace of in nine months after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June.

The drop came after consecutive interest rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December. Prior to that, rates peaked at 25 basis points, as the US central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Despite the monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per year level preferred by the Fed, which has vowed to bring price pressures back to its target.

"It is appropriate to continue interest rate hikes at least at the next few meetings until we are confident that inflation has peaked," Kashkari said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings of the Fed that decide on interest rates. "The Fed must avoid cutting rates prematurely and causing inflation to spike again, as this would be a costly mistake."

If inflation has indeed peaked, economists say the Fed might raise rates by just 25 basis points at its next FOMC meeting in February - as opposed to the four jumbo-sized increases of 75 basis points carried out between June and November.

Still, if the central bank were to achieve the 5.4% rate level suggested by Kashkari, it may need to do as many as four 25-basis point hikes this year, as rates currently hover at between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Kashkari cautioned as well that rates could ultimately go higher than 5.4%, depending on how the battle against inflation went. "In this stage, any indication of slow progress in lowering inflation will necessitate raising policy rates potentially significantly."

Only when inflation was well on its way to its 2% target can the Fed consider cutting rates, he added.