US Needs Appearance War Imminent To Justify Its Military Budget - Russian Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The United States needs to maintain an appearance that war with other countries, mainly Russia, is imminent to justify its huge military budget, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta

"Justifying the huge US military budget from year to year involves maintaining the appearance of an imminent war with other major powers, primarily with Russia, which systematically results in provocative actions," Popov said.

According to Popov, the Pentagon spends $25 billion annually to maintain 900 military facilities in 58 countries.

