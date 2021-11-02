UrduPoint.com

US Needs Bipartisan Congressional Panel To Probe Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal - Senator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:41 PM

Congress needs to form a bipartisan panel to probe why some Americans were killed and others were left behind during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Senator Rick Scott said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Congress needs to form a bipartisan panel to probe why some Americans were killed and others were left behind during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Senator Rick Scott said on Tuesday.

"We've got to figure out what happened in Afghanistan," Scott said. "We ought to have a bipartisan select committee, the House and the Senate and understand exactly what happened with this withdrawal so Americans will know exactly why Americans died right there and why so many Americans were left.

Approval of such a probe would require support from Democrats, who control both houses of Congress - an unlikely prospect given Democratic control of both houses of Congress.

Scott's remarks came during a press conference in which Senate Republicans demanded Majority Leader Chuck Schumer schedule a debate and vote on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Republican Senators accused Democrats of being so preoccupied with passing a $1.75 trillion social spending bill that they delayed funding needed by the US military, despite growing threats from China, North Korea, Iran and other US adversaries.

Senate Democrats are struggling to win support from their entire 50 member caucus needed to approve the social spending package without a single Republican vote.

In contrast, the $768 billion NDAA enjoys bipartisan support and analysts predict easy approval in the Senate once Schumer schedules a vote. In September, the House of Representatives passed the legislation on a 316-113 vote.

