US Needs Greater Stake in IMF, International Financial Institutions - Yellen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States needs to have a higher stake in the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and in other international financial institutions to ensure adequate investments in the global economy, particularly in poorer countries, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States needs to have a higher stake in the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and in other international financial institutions to ensure adequate investments in the global economy, particularly in poorer countries, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"The United States is not a passive shareholder. We actively shape the priorities of these institutions - as a leading shareholder in nearly all of them," Yellen told the US House Financial Services Committee. "Looking ahead, the Biden Administration seeks to bolster US leadership in these institutions."

Yellen said the United States seeks to renew its participation in the IMF's "New Arrangements to Borrow," which has served as a critical backstop to IMF resources.

"We also seek authorization to lend to two key IMF trust funds: the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, and the Resilience and Sustainability Trust. These actions will help the IMF address economic crises, with a particular emphasis on supporting vulnerable developing countries amid heightened risks," she said.

The treasury secretary pointed out that the Biden administration aims to boost US involvement in the International Development Bank and the African Development Fund as well.

"These investments will bolster our engagement in these regions at a time of geopolitical competition," Yellen said.

In addition, the United States seeks to help international financial institutions achieve greater governance, accountability and debt sustainability, Yellen said.

US involvement with such institutions serves as an important counterweight to nontransparent, unsustainable lending from others like China, she said.

"As an example, the multilateral development banks are a leading source of financing to close the infrastructure gap in developing countries," Yellen said.

The United States has already introduced reforms to stretch the World Bank's balance sheet to unlock as much as $50 billion in additional lending capacity over the next decade, she added.