UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Needs International Partners To Help With NASA's Lunar Gateway Project - Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Needs International Partners to Help With NASA's Lunar Gateway Project - Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The United States needs help from international partners to develop the US Lunar Gateway project, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during the International Astronautical Congress conference in Washington on Monday.

"The United States of America, we need international partners, we can all do more when we work together than anyone of us can do if we go alone," Bridenstine said.

Bridenstine added that they may also use commercial companies to help develop the project.

NASA's three-stage concept includes a transfer element for the journey from the Gateway in high lunar orbit, a descent element to carry the crew to the surface, and an ascent element to return them to the Gateway.

From the Gateway, the astronauts would board an Orion crew spacecraft for the 250,000-mile trip back to Earth.

Critics have warned that plans to construct the Lunar Gateway in a high lunar orbit may be too complicated to meet an ambitious goal to return humans to the moon by 2024, even if the Lunar Gateway is more suitable for colonizing the Moon and for future flights to Mars.

The Lunar Gateway offers the prospect of refueling and modifying spacecraft for a six-month trip to Mars without having to first escape Earth's gravity, according to NASA. The gateway would also allow a quick succession of multiple manned and unmanned lunar landers, which could be needed for a permanent human presence on the moon.

Related Topics

Washington United States May Congress All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

31 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

55 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

55 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

1 hour ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

1 hour ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sport ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.