U.S. needs more tests to control outbreak as death toll surpasses 200,000: media

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON -- The United States needs more COVID-19 tests to bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control as the country has reported more than 200,000 deaths from the virus, local media has reported.

According to a number of experts, although the United States on Saturday set a one-day record with over 1 million coronavirus diagnostic tests, it still needs to conduct 6 million to 10 million tests on a daily basis to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, VOA news said in a recent article.

KABUL -- The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 39,145, including 5,089 active cases.

A total of 231 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 49 were positive in seven provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and for the first time, six historical cases.

The six historical cases are made up of one confirmed case dating back to February and five probable historical cases connected to the case also dating back to February, according to the Ministry of Health.

BUENOS AIRES -- Argentina reported a record daily increase of 470 in COVID-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 13,952, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Up to 12,027 cases were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the national count to 652,174 cases, it said.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,769 to 275,927 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Wednesday.

The death toll from the disease increased by 13 to 9,409, it added.

BEIJING -- China's General Administration of Customs on Wednesday announced emergency precautionary measures against a Norwegian aquatic product maker after a sample of an imported frozen seafood package tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Starting from Wednesday, Chinese customs authorities will suspend accepting import applications related to the producer, identified as "GADUS NJORD," for a week.

YANGON -- Myanmar reported 216 new infection cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, said a daily release from the Health and sports Ministry.

With the newly confirmed cases, the number of laboratory confirmed cases rose to 6,959.

The death toll of COVID-19 also increased to 116 after a 43-year-old patient died, the release said.