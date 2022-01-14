UrduPoint.com

US Needs NATO Only To Hold Western States Under Control - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 04:46 PM

The United State needs NATO only to hold Western countries under control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United State needs NATO only to hold Western countries under control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"(The US) says that it cannot make decisions without allies, but Washington needs NATO mostly as an instrument for self-assertion as the leader of the West, only to keep them (Western states) in line with its policy," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

