WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) must lead the creation of a new development model aimed at protecting the rights of indigenous peoples, Senator Patrick Leahy said on Friday.

August 9 marks the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, which was established by a UN Working Group in 1982. The purpose of the commemoration is to raise awareness of the needs of some 370 million indigenous peoples around world, including needs such as environmental protections and defending their basic human rights.

"With its new 'Policy on Promoting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,' it is my hope that USAID will lead in the creation of a new development model that values the knowledge and contributions of indigenous peoples, and recognizes and respects their individual and collective rights as spelled out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," Leahy said in a statement.

"Indigenous peoples live in over 90 countries and represent some 5,000 distinct cultures. Their contributions to the global community are incalculable," Leahy said. "They are guardians of the world's biological diversity and stewards of the world's remaining intact ecosystems. Their farming techniques, food crops, medicines, art, music, spiritual knowledge, languages, and systems of governance enrich the world and help to create more just and sustainable societies."

Leahy also said it is vital acknowledge the oppression and discrimination that indigenous peoples face worldwide.

"Knowing the tragic history of the treatment of indigenous peoples in the United States, we must work with them to remedy injustices, strengthen their self-determination and protect their lands, territories, and resources," he added. "I call particular attention to the efforts of indigenous peoples in the United States to address the ongoing crisis of violence against indigenous women and girls, as well as to their struggles to protect sacred sites, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, and in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge."

Moreover, the Senator added, the indigenous peoples around the globe face existential threats, "as the world's insatiable demand for arable land, water, timber, minerals, and energy encroaches further and further into their territories."

"These encroachments, sanctioned or ignored by governments, often violate international law, destroy indigenous people's lives and livelihoods, and cause lasting harm to the natural environment," he said.

When indigenous leaders defend their people's rights, he added, they are "threatened, jailed, and even murdered."

This crisis urgently needs to be addressed by the international community, the lawmaker said.

"If we do not work in partnership with the world's indigenous peoples it will be difficult, if not impossible, to address the environmental, social and economic challenges that humanity is facing," Leahy concluded.

