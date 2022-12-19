US Needs New Playbook on China Amid Surge of Low-Priced Imports - Trade Rep.

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Biden administration needs a new playbook on China to protect the interests of US businesses and workers amid a surge of low-priced imports from the United States' largest trading partner, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday.

"We need a new playbook on China that serves our interests, and we will continue to press the PRC (People's Republic of China) on its state-centered and non-market trade practices," Tai said during a Council on Foreign Relations event. "The loss of jobs income and manufacturing capabilities that accompanied a surge in low-priced imports from China has been real and devastating."

Tai also said that China's allegedly unfair trade policies and practices have undercut US prosperity, suppressed labor rights and weakened environmental standards.

