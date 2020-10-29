UrduPoint.com
US Needs Smarter Strategy On Russia, China - House Armed Services Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:26 PM

The United States needs to have smarter defense strategies in order to effectively counter competitors like Russia and China, US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States needs to have smarter defense strategies in order to effectively counter competitors like Russia and China, US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said on Thursday.

"We seem to be obsessed with the notion that whatever Russia and China are building we have to build 10 more. We need to have a smarter strategy about what great power competition in this context means," Smith said during a virtual discussion at the Center for a New American Security.

The lawmaker also warned against the idea of conducting "two separate cold wars - one with Moscow and another with Beijing - stressing the extraordinary danger of such an approach.

"An idea what great power competition means is that we have to do a military that can dominate both China and Russia in a direct confrontation. I do not support that," Smith said.

The US can better deter both Russian and China by building partnerships, alliances and diplomacy with other countries, he added.

More Stories From World

